BJP and Congress Gear Up for Kedarnath By-Election Battle

The BJP has nominated Asha Nautiyal for the Kedarnath Assembly by-election, while Congress has chosen Manoj Rawat. Scheduled for November 20, the bypoll will reflect the local and national political dynamics. The Election Commission has announced concurrent polls in major states, with results due on November 23.

Updated: 28-10-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:08 IST
Uttarakhand BJP leader Asha Nautiyal. (Photo/ Asha Nautiyal Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Central Election Committee has revealed Asha Nautiyal as its candidate for the Kedarnath by-election in Uttarakhand, slated for November 20. Nautiyal's candidacy was confirmed by Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters-in-Charge.

In a parallel announcement, Congress nominated former MLA Manoj Rawat to contest the same assembly seat, asserting its commitment to challenge the BJP in the region. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved Rawat's candidacy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in securing wins not only in Kedarnath but also in broader assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Dhami emphasized the appeal of BJP's 'double-engine government'. On October 15, the Election Commission scheduled by-polls across 48 assemblies and two parliamentary seats, aligning with other major state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

