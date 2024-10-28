Left Menu

Pawar vs. Pawar: Baramati Sees Family Rivalry Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is confident of securing the Baramati assembly seat amidst a family contest. His nephew, Yugendra Pawar, challenges him as an NCP-SP candidate, marking another Pawar face-off. The election follows the party split led by Ajit Pawar in June 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:03 IST
Pawar vs. Pawar: Baramati Sees Family Rivalry Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed confidence in retaining his stronghold, Baramati, during a roadshow on Monday. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate believes his constituents will once again back him in upcoming polls.

This election pits Ajit against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, who is running under the NCP-SP banner. It marks another intra-family contest following the Lok Sabha battle earlier this year, where Supriya Sule triumphed over Sunetra Pawar.

The family dynamics took a dramatic turn in June 2023 when Ajit Pawar split the NCP. Yugendra, though saddened by the division, remains committed to Sharad Pawar, the family patriarch and NCP founder. With elections set for November 20 and results expected on November 23, the political stage is set for a riveting contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

