Lithuania's Political Shift: A New Era in Defense Strategy

Lithuania's newly elected Social Democratic government is set to increase defense spending to a minimum of 3.5% of its GDP, according to the party leader. The country's current defense budget, approximately 3% of GDP, already ranks high within NATO. This proposal underscores Lithuania's ongoing precautionary stance amid fears of regional instability.

A recent Baltijos Tyrimai opinion poll revealed that 75% of Lithuanians fear potential Russian aggression following the Ukraine conflict. Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute emphasized the importance of defense funding following their election victory, stressing continuity with predecessor policies, particularly in foreign and security affairs.

Lithuania remains a robust critic of Russia and a staunch supporter of Ukraine within European and NATO circles. Diplomatic relations with China soured in 2021 when Lithuania permitted Taiwan to establish a representation in Vilnius, leading to economic repercussions. The parliament's incoming session, scheduled for mid-November, will see the establishment of the new government by mid-December.

(With inputs from agencies.)