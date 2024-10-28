Left Menu

Lithuania's Political Shift: A New Era in Defense Strategy

Lithuania's Social Democratic government plans to raise defense spending to at least 3.5% of GDP, amid regional tensions. An opinion poll indicates widespread concern about Russian aggression. The Social Democrats, having secured a parliamentary majority, promise to continue existing foreign and defense policies. China had previously downgraded ties over Taiwan's diplomatic presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:13 IST
Lithuania's Political Shift: A New Era in Defense Strategy
Representative Image Image Credit:

Lithuania's newly elected Social Democratic government is set to increase defense spending to a minimum of 3.5% of its GDP, according to the party leader. The country's current defense budget, approximately 3% of GDP, already ranks high within NATO. This proposal underscores Lithuania's ongoing precautionary stance amid fears of regional instability.

A recent Baltijos Tyrimai opinion poll revealed that 75% of Lithuanians fear potential Russian aggression following the Ukraine conflict. Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute emphasized the importance of defense funding following their election victory, stressing continuity with predecessor policies, particularly in foreign and security affairs.

Lithuania remains a robust critic of Russia and a staunch supporter of Ukraine within European and NATO circles. Diplomatic relations with China soured in 2021 when Lithuania permitted Taiwan to establish a representation in Vilnius, leading to economic repercussions. The parliament's incoming session, scheduled for mid-November, will see the establishment of the new government by mid-December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

CIA Chief Proposes 28-Day Gaza Ceasefire Deal

 Global
2
B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

 Global
3
Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing States

Dueling Election Narratives: Trump and Harris Make Final Pitches in Swing St...

 Global
4
Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

Mexico's Judiciary Faces Constitutional Crossroads: Reform Sparks Tension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024