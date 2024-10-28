Left Menu

Georgia in Turmoil: Election Sparks Protests Amid Allegations of Russian Influence

Georgia's recent parliamentary election has sparked protests following allegations of voting irregularities and influence from Russia. President Salome Zourabichvili rallied citizens to demonstrate against the results favoring the ruling party. The U.S. and EU have called for a thorough investigation into the claims, emphasizing the need for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia finds itself in political unrest as disputed parliamentary elections have ignited protests led by President Salome Zourabichvili. The elections, marked by accusations of voting violations, have stirred significant concern among pro-Western Georgians.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) noted instances of vote-buying and voter intimidation during the election process. Although these incidents were observed, the election has not been officially declared rigged. Nevertheless, Zourabichvili has denounced the outcome, calling it a 'Russian special operation.'

The European Union and the United States are both urging a comprehensive investigation into the discrepancies. Meanwhile, the ruling Georgian Dream party claims the opposition is destabilizing the constitutional order, as they maintain their stance on European integration.

