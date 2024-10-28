Campaign Clash: Harris vs. Trump as 2024 Elections Heat Up
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump intensify their campaigns in swing states, focusing on the economy and voter mobilization. Harris, highlighting her support for manufacturing jobs, contrasts Trump's economic vision and critiques him as a threat to democracy. Both candidates strive for an edge in battleground polls.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are ramping up their election campaigns, with Harris visiting Michigan to emphasize economic initiatives and manufacturing jobs. Meanwhile, Trump is targeting religious voters in Georgia, reinforcing the diverging narratives each candidate is presenting to Americans ahead of the 2024 election.
Harris's campaign journey included stops in Pennsylvania where she engaged Black communities and discussed faith. In Michigan, she aims to draw attention to her commitment to manufacturing via visits to facilities like Corning Inc's Hemlock Semiconductor. Trump's past rally in New York was marked by controversial remarks from supporters before he continued campaigning in Georgia.
Their campaigns are a battle for the undecided voters in swing states, while each tries to rally their base for early and election-day voting. Harris accuses Trump of posing a democratic threat following his 2020 election result denial, juxtaposed with her economic policies. Trump highlights his record pre-pandemic but faces criticism for late-term economic impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Agriculture Technologies Key to Boosting Malaysia’s Economy, World Bank Report Finds
Streamlining Remittances: A Boost for Economy and Migrant Workers
NZ Strengthens Fuel Resilience to Safeguard Economy and Essential Services Against Disruptions
Today's global economy is more integrated than ever before, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
IMF Forecasts Slower Growth for Mexico's Economy