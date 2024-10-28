Eknath Shinde's Grand Nomination Roadshow: A Political Spectacle in Thane

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination on Monday for the November 20 assembly elections from Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. The day began with tributes to his mentor, the late Anand Dighe, followed by a massive roadshow.

Shinde will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the late leader. Accompanied by supporters waving Sena flags, Shinde led a rally that kicked off from Dutt Mandir at Modella Check Naka, traversing the main streets of Thane.

The procession featured two chariots adorned with floral displays, and supporters danced to traditional drums. Shinde emphasized the choice between development and non-development ahead of the upcoming battle against Mahayuti and MVA.

