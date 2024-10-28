NATO Demands Investigation into Georgia's Uneven Election Playing Field
NATO has called for an investigation into alleged discrepancies observed by international monitors in Georgia's elections. Concerns over an 'uneven playing field' have raised doubts about the electoral outcomes. The request aims to address issues undermining public trust in Georgia’s democratic processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- France
NATO has voiced concerns over apparent irregularities in Georgia's recent elections, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged uneven playing field highlighted by international observers.
The International Election Observation Mission reported that the conditions under which the elections were conducted might undermine the public's trust in the results.
NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah emphasized these concerns in a statement, reflecting growing international scrutiny over the integrity of Georgia's electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Appoints Observers for Key Assembly Elections
Supreme Court Rejects Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust's Plea
Airtel Partners with Zscaler to Launch Zero Trust Security Solution
Seamless broadband connectivity has made India trusted partner of the world: Piyush Goyal
FIFA Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny Over Expanded Schedule