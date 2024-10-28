Anees Ahmad Shifts Allegiances to VBA
Former Congress leader Anees Ahmad has joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai. Announcing his candidacy for Nagpur Central, Ahmad criticized Congress for neglecting minority communities in Vidarbha. Party chief Prakash Ambedkar highlighted Congress's preference for Kunbis over other communities.
In a significant political move, former Congress minister Anees Ahmad joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday, marking a strategic shift ahead of the state polls.
The induction, witnessed by VBA's chief Prakash Ambedkar, confirms Ahmad's candidacy from the Nagpur Central constituency. Ahmad, who served the region for 15 years, criticized Congress for its lack of representation for Muslims, Telis, and Dalits in the Vidarbha region.
Ambedkar echoed Ahmad's concerns, highlighting Congress's partiality towards Kunbis, and expressing the need for more balanced representation across communities.
