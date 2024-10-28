Left Menu

Anees Ahmad Shifts Allegiances to VBA

Former Congress leader Anees Ahmad has joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai. Announcing his candidacy for Nagpur Central, Ahmad criticized Congress for neglecting minority communities in Vidarbha. Party chief Prakash Ambedkar highlighted Congress's preference for Kunbis over other communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:59 IST
Anees Ahmad Shifts Allegiances to VBA
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, former Congress minister Anees Ahmad joined the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in Mumbai on Monday, marking a strategic shift ahead of the state polls.

The induction, witnessed by VBA's chief Prakash Ambedkar, confirms Ahmad's candidacy from the Nagpur Central constituency. Ahmad, who served the region for 15 years, criticized Congress for its lack of representation for Muslims, Telis, and Dalits in the Vidarbha region.

Ambedkar echoed Ahmad's concerns, highlighting Congress's partiality towards Kunbis, and expressing the need for more balanced representation across communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024