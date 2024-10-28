Maharashtra Political Titans: High-Stakes Battle for Assembly Dominance
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections as political heavyweights gear up for an intense contest. The ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA, led by Sharad Pawar, are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde, officially entered the assembly election fray on Monday by filing his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. Supporters including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and MP Shrikant Shinde were present during the filing, marking the start of intense political maneuvering.
Tuesday marks the final day for filing nominations in what is poised to be a fiercely contested Maharashtra assembly election. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar filed his nomination from Baramati, signaling the high stakes involved. Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra Pawar, is also in the race representing the NCP-SP ticket.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would seize power to address unresolved issues including inflation and unemployment. Criticizing the ruling Mahayuti's recent initiatives, Pawar vowed that the electorate would demand accountability come November 20, with outcomes final by November 23.
