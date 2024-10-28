Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Titans: High-Stakes Battle for Assembly Dominance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections as political heavyweights gear up for an intense contest. The ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA, led by Sharad Pawar, are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:03 IST
Maharashtra Political Titans: High-Stakes Battle for Assembly Dominance
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde filed nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde, officially entered the assembly election fray on Monday by filing his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. Supporters including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and MP Shrikant Shinde were present during the filing, marking the start of intense political maneuvering.

Tuesday marks the final day for filing nominations in what is poised to be a fiercely contested Maharashtra assembly election. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar filed his nomination from Baramati, signaling the high stakes involved. Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra Pawar, is also in the race representing the NCP-SP ticket.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would seize power to address unresolved issues including inflation and unemployment. Criticizing the ruling Mahayuti's recent initiatives, Pawar vowed that the electorate would demand accountability come November 20, with outcomes final by November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024