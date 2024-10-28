Georgia's Election Unrest: Russian Influence Sparks Protests

In Georgia, opposition supporters are gearing up for a protest in Tbilisi against the weekend parliamentary election results, marked by alleged irregularities and accusations of Russian interference. The governing Georgian Dream party was declared victorious amidst widespread controversy.

President Salome Zourabichvili has openly rejected the election results, claiming that Georgia is a victim of a 'Russian special operation' aimed at thwarting its progress towards EU membership. She has urged citizens to demonstrate against what she described as a 'total falsification' of the election process.

International reactions have poured in, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken advocating for democracy and EU officials calling for a transparent inquiry into the electoral process. As the nation grapples with potential political upheaval, the outcome of the protests remains uncertain.

