Moldovan President Supports Georgian Democratic Aspirations

Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed solidarity with Georgia, emphasizing Moldova's support for the country's fight for democracy and a European future, during a discussion with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili about the recent parliamentary election.

28-10-2024
In a statement shared on social media platform X, President Sandu emphasized Moldova's solidarity with all Georgians striving for a democratic future.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, President Sandu emphasized Moldova's solidarity with all Georgians striving for a democratic future.

This conversation highlights the ongoing diplomatic communications between Eastern European nations seeking stronger footholds in European political frameworks.

