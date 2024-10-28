Moldovan President Supports Georgian Democratic Aspirations

Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed her country's support for Georgia's struggle for democracy and closer ties with Europe. Sandu discussed Georgia's recent parliamentary election with President Salome Zourabichvili.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, President Sandu emphasized Moldova's solidarity with all Georgians striving for a democratic future.

This conversation highlights the ongoing diplomatic communications between Eastern European nations seeking stronger footholds in European political frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)