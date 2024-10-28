Moldovan President Supports Georgian Democratic Aspirations
Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed solidarity with Georgia, emphasizing Moldova's support for the country's fight for democracy and a European future, during a discussion with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili about the recent parliamentary election.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu expressed her country's support for Georgia's struggle for democracy and closer ties with Europe. Sandu discussed Georgia's recent parliamentary election with President Salome Zourabichvili.
In a statement shared on social media platform X, President Sandu emphasized Moldova's solidarity with all Georgians striving for a democratic future.
This conversation highlights the ongoing diplomatic communications between Eastern European nations seeking stronger footholds in European political frameworks.
