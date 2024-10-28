Left Menu

A Positive Turn: Modi-Xi Meeting at BRICS Summit

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan was a significant step in improving India-China relations. Both leaders endorsed agreements on boundary management and dialogue revival, signaling a commitment to peaceful bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The encounter between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in Kazan is being hailed as a crucial step towards enhancing India-China relations. Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, described the meeting as a positive development in promoting bilateral ties.

The summit, held in the Russian city of Kazan, was termed a 'total success' by Alipov, who emphasized that BRICS is an inclusive platform, not anti-West but non-West. Although Russia did not mediate the Modi-Xi talks, Alipov welcomed the development with open arms.

During the talks, Modi and Xi agreed on patrolling and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and called to revive dialogue mechanisms. Modi emphasized mutual trust and respect as the foundation for India-China relations, highlighting their significance for regional and global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

