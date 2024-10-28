Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Decade: CM Dhami Rallies Support for BJP Ahead of By-election

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami echoes PM Narendra Modi's vision, urging support for BJP's Asha Nautiyal in the Kedarnath by-election. He accuses Congress of corruption and emphasizes development in Kedarnath under BJP's rule. Dhami highlights Modi's leadership and promises strict land laws.

Uttrakahnd CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion, declared that the coming decade belongs to Uttarakhand, urging public support for the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate, Asha Nautiyal, in the upcoming Kedarnath by-election. The address was delivered at an event in Rudraprayag's Ukhimath.

He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's strong connection with Kedar land, highlighting the latter's vision for India's leadership on the global stage, while working for the 140 crore citizens he sees as family. Dhami called for unified support to advance developmental projects in Kedar valley.

Criticizing the opposition, Dhami accused Congress of misleading the public concerning religious sites and perpetuating corruption. He stressed BJP's commitment to preserving faith in holy places and announced plans for implementing strict land laws to further developmental efforts in Kedarnath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

