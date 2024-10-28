Left Menu

Prafulla Gudadhe Patil Predicts Upset in Nagpur South West Assembly Elections

Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe Patil anticipates an unexpected victory in the Nagpur South West constituency, challenging Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Patil claims Fadnavis has lost voter connection and criticizes his focus on power over constituents. The upcoming election is framed as a battle between people's power and money power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:03 IST
Prafulla Gudadhe Patil Predicts Upset in Nagpur South West Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes political contest, Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe Patil is preparing for a potential upset in the Nagpur South West seat during the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Patil argues that his opponent, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has lost his grassroots connection.

Fadnavis, a prominent BJP leader and Maharashtra's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, defeated Patil in the 2019 elections. However, Patil remains confident of his prospects and anticipates a victory when results are announced on November 23.

Patil, experienced in local governance as a five-time Nagpur Municipal Corporation corporator, accuses Fadnavis of neglecting voter aspirations and focusing more on maintaining power, a critique he believes resonates with the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024