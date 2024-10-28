Prafulla Gudadhe Patil Predicts Upset in Nagpur South West Assembly Elections

In a high-stakes political contest, Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe Patil is preparing for a potential upset in the Nagpur South West seat during the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Patil argues that his opponent, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has lost his grassroots connection.

Fadnavis, a prominent BJP leader and Maharashtra's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2019, defeated Patil in the 2019 elections. However, Patil remains confident of his prospects and anticipates a victory when results are announced on November 23.

Patil, experienced in local governance as a five-time Nagpur Municipal Corporation corporator, accuses Fadnavis of neglecting voter aspirations and focusing more on maintaining power, a critique he believes resonates with the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)