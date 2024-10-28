Political Clean-Up Clash: Saini vs Kejriwal on Yamuna Pollution

In a fiery exchange over environmental concerns, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized former Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to deliver on a decade-old promise to clean the Yamuna River. Saini alleged that Kejriwal was a significant contributor to the river's pollution.

Highlighting the issue, Saini pointed out that 28 drains in Delhi are channeling untreated water into the Yamuna, worsening its condition. He predicted that the BJP would secure a substantial victory in Delhi elections next year, removing the Aam Aadmi Party from power.

The political tension escalated when Delhi Chief Minister Atishi countered, attributing the capital's pollution woes to what she described as the 'dirty politics' of the BJP, and she accused the party of diverting accountability from industrial wastewater releases into the Yamuna. Saini demanded transparency from the AAP regarding funds allocated for river cleaning by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)