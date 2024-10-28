Moldova and Georgia's European Ambitions Amid Electoral Controversies

The recent parliamentary elections in Georgia have sparked controversy, with allegations of election violations. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which leans toward Moscow, secured nearly 54%, according to official results. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has voiced support for Georgians aiming for a European future amidst these chaotic outcomes.

The Moldovan elections, closely tied to the wider geopolitical landscape, mirror the Georgian situation. As Moldovans voted on Oct. 20 for their next president and an EU accession referendum, reports of vote buying and Russian interference have cast a shadow over the process. Sandu now faces a November runoff against a pro-Russian candidate.

In an environment fraught with accusations, Moldova achieved a marginal victory in the EU accession referendum, passing with just over 50%. Despite Russia's denial of meddling, accusations against both Russian and Western interference persist, highlighting the regional tension between aligning with Europe or returning to Moscow's influence.

