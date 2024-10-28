Maharashtra Speaker Confident in Colaba Amid MVA Tensions
BJP leader Rahul Narwekar is optimistic about his re-election from Colaba, Mumbai, amid criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. He argues the alliance is self-serving and lacks ideological coherence. Narwekar stands firm on his decisions as Speaker, stating they align with the Constitution despite opposition allegations.
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has expressed confidence in being re-elected as an MLA from Colaba, South Mumbai. Despite challenges posed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing dynamics, Narwekar is optimistic about securing a substantial victory margin.
Narwekar criticized the MVA alliance, labeling it unnatural due to the lack of commonality among its constituent parties and accusing them of forming the alliance for selfish reasons. He asserted that such alliances are unstable and unlikely to endure, given their ideologically divergent base.
Addressing accusations questioning his role as Speaker, Narwekar dismissed them as baseless, emphasizing that his decisions adhere to constitutional norms. In light of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's candidacy from Worli, Narwekar noted the local support for Eknath Shinde's faction, indicating shifting political tides.
