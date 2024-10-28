Left Menu

US Implements Visa Restrictions to Safeguard Ghana's Democracy

The United States has introduced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals considered to be undermining democracy in Ghana. This move comes as the country prepares for its December presidential and parliamentary elections. The policy is not aimed at the broader Ghanaian populace or the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:17 IST
In a bid to support democratic processes, the United States announced on Monday a visa restriction policy targeting individuals allegedly undermining democracy in Ghana. This measure comes as the West African nation approaches its December presidential and parliamentary elections.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified that the restrictions would apply solely to specific individuals responsible for anti-democratic actions. It will not impact the general Ghanaian community nor is it directed at Ghana's government.

The announcement reflects growing international attention on the political stability of Ghana, a nation often highlighted for its democratic governance within the region.

