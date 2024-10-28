Left Menu

Orban's Georgia Visit Amid Electoral Controversy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Georgia after congratulating the ruling party on its election victory, which the opposition claims was flawed. The election has sparked protests and criticism from Western nations due to alleged Russian influence. Orban's stance continues to test his EU relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:20 IST
Orban's Georgia Visit Amid Electoral Controversy
Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Georgia following his congratulatory message to the ruling party, Georgian Dream, on its recent election victory. This election, however, is steeped in controversy, with the opposition alleging significant voting irregularities.

Georgian Dream secured nearly 54% of the vote, a result that has disheartened pro-Western factions keen on European integration. The election's integrity is under scrutiny by Western governments, with calls for a thorough investigation.

During his visit, Orban was accompanied by key ministers and faced criticism for Hungary's ongoing close ties with Russia. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili condemned the election as a "Russian special operation." The Kremlin denied any interference, accusing the West of seeking instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024