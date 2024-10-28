Orban's Georgia Visit Amid Electoral Controversy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Georgia following his congratulatory message to the ruling party, Georgian Dream, on its recent election victory. This election, however, is steeped in controversy, with the opposition alleging significant voting irregularities.

Georgian Dream secured nearly 54% of the vote, a result that has disheartened pro-Western factions keen on European integration. The election's integrity is under scrutiny by Western governments, with calls for a thorough investigation.

During his visit, Orban was accompanied by key ministers and faced criticism for Hungary's ongoing close ties with Russia. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili condemned the election as a "Russian special operation." The Kremlin denied any interference, accusing the West of seeking instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)