Political Rift in Karhal: Shivpal Yadav Cuts Ties with BJP's Anujesh Yadav

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has declared that his relationship with Anujesh Yadav, the BJP's candidate for the Karhal assembly bypoll, is officially over. This announcement comes as political tensions rise with the intensification of bypoll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

Anujesh Yadav, who is married to Sandhya Yadav—sister of SP's Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav and cousin to party chief Akhilesh Yadav—left the Samajwadi Party for the BJP several years prior. Shivpal Yadav's statement at a recent election meeting in Mainpuri district suggested Anujesh return his BJP ticket as a condition for rejoining SP.

This political drama has unfolded as the BJP fields Anujesh against SP's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav. The by-election results for nine assembly seats, including Karhal, will be announced on November 23 following the polling on November 13.

