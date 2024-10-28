Political Rift in Karhal: Shivpal Yadav Cuts Ties with BJP's Anujesh Yadav
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav declares his relationship with Anujesh Yadav, BJP candidate for Karhal bypoll, as 'over'. The rift is intensified by past party switches and ongoing election strategies. The Karhal seat remains crucial as polls approach in November.
- Country:
- India
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has declared that his relationship with Anujesh Yadav, the BJP's candidate for the Karhal assembly bypoll, is officially over. This announcement comes as political tensions rise with the intensification of bypoll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.
Anujesh Yadav, who is married to Sandhya Yadav—sister of SP's Azamgarh MP Dharmendra Yadav and cousin to party chief Akhilesh Yadav—left the Samajwadi Party for the BJP several years prior. Shivpal Yadav's statement at a recent election meeting in Mainpuri district suggested Anujesh return his BJP ticket as a condition for rejoining SP.
This political drama has unfolded as the BJP fields Anujesh against SP's Tej Pratap Singh Yadav. The by-election results for nine assembly seats, including Karhal, will be announced on November 23 following the polling on November 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rao Inderjit Singh Dismisses Rebellion Rumors, Affirms Loyalty to BJP
Congress & Samajwadi Party: Strategic Talks for UP Bypolls Amid Alliance Dynamics
Kapil Sibal Critiques Disconnect Between RSS and BJP Government
Sharad Pawar Critiques BJP's Treatment of Its Cadre
Assam BJP Strategizes for Upcoming Bypolls