Sita Soren Vows to End 'Reign of Terror' in Jamtara

BJP's Sita Soren, vying for the Jamtara assembly seat, promises completion of development projects and liberation from the 'terror' of current representative Irfan Ansari. The party has lodged a complaint against Ansari, whom Soren accuses of oppression. Jharkhand elections are scheduled for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:01 IST
Sita Soren, BJP candidate from Jamtara assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sita Soren officially entered the race for the Jamtara assembly seat by filing her nomination papers. In a bold statement, she promised to tackle pending development initiatives and end what she described as the oppressive rule of incumbent representative Irfan Ansari.

Soren assured Jamtara's constituents of progress by completing development projects and liberating them from Ansari's influence, which she claims has hindered the region for years. Expressing confidence in public support, Soren revealed the BJP's complaint to the Election Commission regarding Ansari's controversial statements, underscoring that they will not be overlooked.

Refuting Ansari's remarks that labeled her as a 'rejected' and 'borrowed' candidate, Sita Soren pointed to widespread anger among Jharkhand's tribal communities. The BJP, in collaboration with allied parties like AJSU, JD(U), and LJP, will contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The elections will be held in two phases this November, with outcomes expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

