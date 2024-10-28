Key Maharashtra Leaders File Nominations for Assembly Elections

On Monday, key political players in Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, filed their nomination papers for the November 20 assembly elections.

Shinde is vying for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, while Pawar aims to secure his position in Baramati. Opposition leader Wadettiwar has nominated himself for the Bramhapuri seat. The Shiv Sena's Kedar Dighe and Yugendra Pawar, a member of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, add to the fierce competition.

Other notable candidates include BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray. With the nomination deadline drawing near, voters are gearing up for a high-stakes election, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)