Key Maharashtra Leaders File Nominations for Assembly Elections
On Monday, prominent political figures in Maharashtra, including CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, filed nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections. Competition intensifies across constituencies such as Thane, Baramati, and Bramhapuri. The final day for submissions is approaching, with elections scheduled for November 20 and results on November 23.
On Monday, key political players in Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, filed their nomination papers for the November 20 assembly elections.
Shinde is vying for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, while Pawar aims to secure his position in Baramati. Opposition leader Wadettiwar has nominated himself for the Bramhapuri seat. The Shiv Sena's Kedar Dighe and Yugendra Pawar, a member of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, add to the fierce competition.
Other notable candidates include BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray. With the nomination deadline drawing near, voters are gearing up for a high-stakes election, with results expected on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
