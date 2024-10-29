Milei's Economic Moves Boost Argentina's Market Sentiment

Argentina's President Javier Milei witnessed a remarkable recovery in his approval ratings this October, according to a recent poll. This surge reflects his successful implementation of pro-market reforms, which have invigorated markets since his unexpected electoral victory last year. These reforms appear to have strengthened investor confidence amidst ongoing economic challenges.

The Torcuato Di Tella University's closely followed poll highlighted a substantial 12% jump in Milei's approval ratings, after a decline in September attributed to pension reform tensions. Despite facing triple-digit inflation and an economic recession, Milei has managed to regain market trust through significant spending cuts and his straightforward communication approach.

Furthermore, market indicators have improved, with inflation declining and fiscal deficits stabilizing, as Milei lays down a stringent zero deficit plan acclaimed by market watchers. Notably, his policies have led to a rally in bonds and stocks, while reducing default risks, thus bringing JD Morgan's debt risk index to a four-year low.

