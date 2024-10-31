Dueling Rallies: Harris and Trump Clash in Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took to Wisconsin's political stage, each vying for voter support as the race to the White House remained fiercely competitive. The battleground state saw rallies from both contenders just days before the critical election day.

Latest CNN polls suggest Harris has a slender lead in Michigan and Wisconsin over Trump, with both tied in Pennsylvania. Amidst a visceral campaign landscape, Trump launched pointed criticism at Harris, accusing her and President Biden of not truly representing America.

Harris, distancing herself from President Biden's controversial remarks, reinforced her commitment to represent all Americans while outlining key policy issues. With election day looming on November 5, early voting has seen significant participation from Americans across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)