Embracing Change: The Silent Shift in Kashmir

Union Minister Jitendra Singh claims that while Muslims in Srinagar may not publicly express it, they are internally relieved by the abrogation of Article 370. He highlighted the importance of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir's culture. PM Modi noted Jammu & Kashmir's rejection of separatism as a victory for Indian democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:12 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh asserted that Muslims in Srinagar may not overtly express their feelings, but internally they welcome the abrogation of Article 370. He emphasized that the essence of Kashmir would be incomplete without the pivotal cultural presence of Kashmiri Pandits.

Singh remarked on the dual celebration of Deepavali, appreciating not only the festival but also the advancements in education and science attributed to the Kashmiri Pandit community. Singh noted that everyday citizens, including Muslims, feel relieved after witnessing generations sacrifice for a separatist cause, and they now see emerging opportunities as India becomes a hub for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the National Unity Day parade, lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir for rejecting separatism and embracing India's constitution. He acknowledged their votes as a significant step in ending propaganda spread over 70 years, signaling a unity against terrorism.

PM Modi further commented that terrorist leaders recognize the futility of targeting India, as the nation will strongly resist any threats to its sovereignty. He highlighted the resolution of numerous issues threatening national unity over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

