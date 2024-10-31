Left Menu

Political Shift: Jayshree Jadhav's Strategic Move to Shiv Sena

Kolhapur North MLA Jayshree Jadhav, denied a Congress ticket, joined Shiv Sena under CM Eknath Shinde. She becomes a deputy leader and leads the women's wing, continuing her family's political legacy after her husband's death led to her bypoll win in 2022.

Updated: 31-10-2024 21:16 IST
In a significant political development, Kolhapur North MLA Jayshree Jadhav has declared her allegiance to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after being snubbed by the Congress for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Jadhav, accompanied by her son Satyajit, joined the party in a formal ceremony attended by CM Shinde. She was promptly assigned the role of deputy leader and given charge of the women's wing, capitalizing on her previous electoral victory.

Jadhav, elected in a 2022 bypoll after the passing of her husband Chandrakant Jadhav, emphasized the move aligns with her family's historical ties to Shiv Sena, highlighting the party switch following Congress' denial of an election ticket to her late husband.

