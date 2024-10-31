Left Menu

Epic Battle for Maharashtra: Over 7,000 Candidates in the Fray

A total of 7,994 candidates have filed valid nominations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. After scrutiny, 921 candidacies were deemed invalid. The main contest is between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with various smaller parties and independents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:21 IST
Epic Battle for Maharashtra: Over 7,000 Candidates in the Fray
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a massive electoral showdown, 7,994 candidates have submitted valid nomination papers for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. The scrutiny of papers was completed Thursday, paving the way for the elections scheduled for November 20.

Nominations for the election, which commenced on October 22 and concluded on October 29, underwent detailed scrutiny on October 30. The deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is set for November 4.

The main contenders are the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Smaller parties and independents also add depth to the electoral competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024