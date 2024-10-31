Epic Battle for Maharashtra: Over 7,000 Candidates in the Fray
A total of 7,994 candidates have filed valid nominations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. After scrutiny, 921 candidacies were deemed invalid. The main contest is between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, along with various smaller parties and independents.
In a massive electoral showdown, 7,994 candidates have submitted valid nomination papers for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. The scrutiny of papers was completed Thursday, paving the way for the elections scheduled for November 20.
Nominations for the election, which commenced on October 22 and concluded on October 29, underwent detailed scrutiny on October 30. The deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations is set for November 4.
The main contenders are the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Smaller parties and independents also add depth to the electoral competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
