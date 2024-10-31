Left Menu

Leaders Exchange Diwali Greetings: A Festive Union

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to exchange Diwali greetings. The interactions were shared on social media, showcasing the festive spirit and camaraderie among India's top leaders during the nation's widely celebrated festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made separate visits to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, extending Diwali greetings as part of the festive celebrations.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared images on its social media handle, X, showcasing Modi's warm meeting with President Murmu. The post highlighted the cordial exchange of Diwali wishes.

Similar images of Modi's meeting with Vice President Dhankhar were circulated by both the PMO and the Vice President's Secretariat on X, emphasizing the spirit of togetherness during this significant festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

