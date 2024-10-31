Leaders Exchange Diwali Greetings: A Festive Union

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made separate visits to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, extending Diwali greetings as part of the festive celebrations.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared images on its social media handle, X, showcasing Modi's warm meeting with President Murmu. The post highlighted the cordial exchange of Diwali wishes.

Similar images of Modi's meeting with Vice President Dhankhar were circulated by both the PMO and the Vice President's Secretariat on X, emphasizing the spirit of togetherness during this significant festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)