Trump's Legal Battle: A $10 Billion Lawsuit Against CBS

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against CBS, accusing the network of a 'doctored' and misleading interview involving his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, seeks to address alleged inaccuracies aired in early October.

The legal action underscores the high stakes of the current U.S. electoral climate, as Trump and Harris vie for victory in what appears to be a closely contested race ahead of the November 5 elections. According to the court documents, Trump is demanding a jury trial and seeking a staggering minimum of $10 billion in damages.

This high-profile lawsuit adds another layer of complexity to an already tense political landscape, pushing the boundaries of media accountability and political rivalry as the U.S. elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)