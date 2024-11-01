Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battle: A $10 Billion Lawsuit Against CBS

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS alleging a misleading interview of Kamala Harris. The case was lodged in the U.S. District Court for Northern Texas, demanding at least $10 billion in damages. This legal battle unfolds amid a tight race in the upcoming November elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:30 IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has initiated legal proceedings against CBS, accusing the network of a 'doctored' and misleading interview involving his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, seeks to address alleged inaccuracies aired in early October.

The legal action underscores the high stakes of the current U.S. electoral climate, as Trump and Harris vie for victory in what appears to be a closely contested race ahead of the November 5 elections. According to the court documents, Trump is demanding a jury trial and seeking a staggering minimum of $10 billion in damages.

This high-profile lawsuit adds another layer of complexity to an already tense political landscape, pushing the boundaries of media accountability and political rivalry as the U.S. elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

