Kamala Harris Slams Trump: A Battle of Leadership Visions

In a decisive pre-election rally, Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump as unstable and power-obsessed. With support from Jennifer Lopez, Harris painted a vision of inclusive leadership. As election day looms, polls show Harris with slight leads in key states, emphasizing the tight race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:57 IST
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has launched an unprecedented critique of her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, labeling him as unstable, vengeful, and driven by unchecked power just days before the election.

Addressing a rally in Las Vegas, Harris, accompanied by singer Jennifer Lopez, appealed to voters, particularly the Latino community, to support her vision for a united America, contrasting it against Trump's divisive rhetoric.

With the election on November 5, Harris holds a slim lead in Michigan and Wisconsin and is tied with Trump in Pennsylvania, reflecting a highly competitive race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

