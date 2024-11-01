Kamala Harris Slams Trump: A Battle of Leadership Visions

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has launched an unprecedented critique of her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, labeling him as unstable, vengeful, and driven by unchecked power just days before the election.

Addressing a rally in Las Vegas, Harris, accompanied by singer Jennifer Lopez, appealed to voters, particularly the Latino community, to support her vision for a united America, contrasting it against Trump's divisive rhetoric.

With the election on November 5, Harris holds a slim lead in Michigan and Wisconsin and is tied with Trump in Pennsylvania, reflecting a highly competitive race.

(With inputs from agencies.)