A Split Diwali: Pawars' Dueling Celebrations Amid Political Divide

The Nationalist Congress Party split has cast its shadow over the Pawar family's Diwali celebrations, leading to separate events for the Maharashtra political figures. Sharad Pawar's gathering remains at Govindbaug residence, a traditional hub for party personnel and political associates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar plans a distinct celebration in his native village, Katewadi. Ajit expressed anticipation for the gathering over a post on social media platform, X, marking involvement of local leaders and constituents.

The political divide adds tension ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, notably in Baramati—the site of past electoral clashes within the Pawar family itself. The division comes after Ajit shifted allegiance with eight MLAs, leading to dual factions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)