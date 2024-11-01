A Split Diwali: Pawars' Dueling Celebrations Amid Political Divide
The split in the Nationalist Congress Party is evident in the separate Diwali celebrations organized by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. With events being separately organised in Pune, political tensions loom over the festive atmosphere as the rival factions prepare for the Maharashtra assembly polls.
The Nationalist Congress Party split has cast its shadow over the Pawar family's Diwali celebrations, leading to separate events for the Maharashtra political figures. Sharad Pawar's gathering remains at Govindbaug residence, a traditional hub for party personnel and political associates.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar plans a distinct celebration in his native village, Katewadi. Ajit expressed anticipation for the gathering over a post on social media platform, X, marking involvement of local leaders and constituents.
The political divide adds tension ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, notably in Baramati—the site of past electoral clashes within the Pawar family itself. The division comes after Ajit shifted allegiance with eight MLAs, leading to dual factions within the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
