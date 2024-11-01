Crisis in the Middle East: Escalating Conflict Across Gaza and Lebanon

The Israeli military executed multiple airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon, with reports of at least 25 fatalities in the central Gaza Strip, as stated by the enclave's health bodies. Concurrently, the onslaught in Lebanon accounted for nearly two dozen deaths, affirmed by the Lebanon National News Agency.

The Gaza strikes aimed at Hamas infrastructure, particularly within the Nuseirat refugee camp. In neighboring Lebanon, intensified air raids targeted Hezbollah sites, as authorities reported bodies from these attacks arriving at al-Aqsa Hospital, marking a grim toll of civilian casualties, including children.

The clashes, stemming from a Hamas-led incursion into Israel on October 7, have sparked international calls for ceasefires yet have seen significant cross-border retaliation between Israel and Hezbollah, exacerbating humanitarian challenges and mass displacements in the tumultuous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)