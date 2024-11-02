Disinformation in Georgia: Russian Video Claims Voter Fraud

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of creating a deceptive video featuring a Haitian immigrant purportedly voting multiple times in Georgia. The video, seen as a tool of misinformation, emerged amidst pivotal electoral battlegrounds poised to sway the presidential election.

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, condemned the video as 'targeted disinformation' allegedly crafted by 'Russian troll farms.' Raffensperger appealed to social media moguls, including Elon Musk, urging them to delete the misleading content from their platforms.

Platforms like X and Facebook grapple with the video's proliferation. Despite actions to counteract misinformation, the video continues to circulate. Intelligence agencies emphasize Russia's broader strategy to conduct influence operations, seeking to stir divisive narratives amongst U.S. voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)