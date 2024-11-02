Controversy Over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Age Sparks Political Tensions

The political landscape in Jharkhand is heating up as Chief Minister Hemant Soren finds himself embroiled in a controversy surrounding discrepancies in his age declarations. The issue has sparked a war of words between political factions, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders and BJP officials trading barbs.

Kalpana Soren, the Chief Minister's wife and a JMM MLA, dismissed the age row as an attempt by the BJP to distract from their fear of Hemant Soren's influence. In a statement on Friday, she accused the BJP of 'manufacturing' the controversy due to a lack of substantial issues to challenge her husband.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the JMM, calling its entire system 'fake.' Although their property affidavits raise inconsistencies, Sarma labeled the situation a 'government of infiltrators.' Adding to the criticism, Union Minister Sanjay Seth argued that the age discrepancy amounts to deception and urged the Election Commission to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)