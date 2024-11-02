Congress vs. Modi: Clash Over Welfare Promises

In a staunch rebuttal to recent criticisms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal defended the welfare track record of Congress-led administrations. Accusing Modi of being the 'uncrowned champion of puffery, misdirection, and unfulfilled promises,' Venugopal criticized the Prime Minister's remarks about Congress's commitment to welfare.

Venugopal emphasized the success of Congress-initiated welfare measures in states like Karnataka, contrasting them against what he termed as BJP's 'election gimmicks.' Citing various schemes, Venugopal stated that Congress's consistent efforts have benefited millions, particularly through initiatives like Karnataka's Shakti scheme and Telangana's efforts to reduce farmers' debt.

Venugopal further questioned the delivery of promises made by the Modi government, including housing plans and smart cities initiatives. Criticizing BJP's governance, he maintained that Congress's welfare model remains effective. Modi, in his own critique, accused Congress of dispensing 'empty promises,' urging voters to reject what he called 'Congress-sponsored fake promises.'

