Left Menu

Congress vs. Modi: Clash Over Welfare Promises

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal countered PM Modi's criticism of Congress's welfare records, dubbing Modi as an 'uncrowned champion of puffery.' Venugopal highlighted Congress's initiatives in Karnataka and Telangana, questioning BJP's delivery of key promises. Modi labeled Congress promises as 'fake,' sparking intense debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:35 IST
Congress vs. Modi: Clash Over Welfare Promises
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch rebuttal to recent criticisms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal defended the welfare track record of Congress-led administrations. Accusing Modi of being the 'uncrowned champion of puffery, misdirection, and unfulfilled promises,' Venugopal criticized the Prime Minister's remarks about Congress's commitment to welfare.

Venugopal emphasized the success of Congress-initiated welfare measures in states like Karnataka, contrasting them against what he termed as BJP's 'election gimmicks.' Citing various schemes, Venugopal stated that Congress's consistent efforts have benefited millions, particularly through initiatives like Karnataka's Shakti scheme and Telangana's efforts to reduce farmers' debt.

Venugopal further questioned the delivery of promises made by the Modi government, including housing plans and smart cities initiatives. Criticizing BJP's governance, he maintained that Congress's welfare model remains effective. Modi, in his own critique, accused Congress of dispensing 'empty promises,' urging voters to reject what he called 'Congress-sponsored fake promises.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024