Giriraj Singh Rips Into Congress, Urges Apology for 'False Promises'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh rebuked Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, labeling Congress as 'betrayal and Jumla party.' Singh accused Congress of deceitful promises and urged Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to apologize. BJP spokespersons CR Kesavan and Manoj Tiwari echoed Singh's sentiments, predicting Congress defeat in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:45 IST
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP stalwart Giriraj Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, condemning his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh accused the Congress party of perpetuating 'lies' and likened it to a 'betrayal and Jumla party,' allegedly deceiving the public with unfulfilled promises and illusions.

Singh called on Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology to the people of Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and the entire nation for spreading falsehoods. Singh implored the Election Commission to enforce a code of conduct that penalizes parties for failing to deliver on electoral promises by barring them from future contests in those regions.

BJP National Spokespersons CR Kesavan and Manoj Tiwari also criticized Kharge's statements, suggesting intra-party discord and impending electoral failure. Tiwari highlighted Kharge's purported frustration, while Kesavan attributed the Congress's alleged panic to anticipated defeats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, contrasting it with Modi's governance achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

