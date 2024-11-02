Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Age

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, of attempting to shift focus amid the ongoing debate concerning the chief minister's age. Chouhan's remarks come as Kalpana Soren claims the BJP is using the 'age controversy' as a tactic due to a lack of genuine issues.

Chouhan further criticized Hemant Soren, describing him as a 'magician' for supposedly aging seven years instead of five between 2019 and 2024. Chouhan emphasized the need for factual discussions and accused the JMM leaders of attempting to divert the discourse for their benefit.

In response to these allegations, Assam's BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, deemed the political system of the JMM 'fake', and Union Minister Sanjay Seth called for an Election Commission investigation. They argue the discrepancies in age declarations signify intentional deception, insisting on accountability.

