Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Age

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Jharkhand CM's wife, Kalpana Soren, for deflecting focus from the debate over Hemant Soren's age. The controversy has drawn accusations from BJP leaders, who claim discrepancies in Soren's age declarations amount to fraud, sparking political tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:40 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, of attempting to shift focus amid the ongoing debate concerning the chief minister's age. Chouhan's remarks come as Kalpana Soren claims the BJP is using the 'age controversy' as a tactic due to a lack of genuine issues.

Chouhan further criticized Hemant Soren, describing him as a 'magician' for supposedly aging seven years instead of five between 2019 and 2024. Chouhan emphasized the need for factual discussions and accused the JMM leaders of attempting to divert the discourse for their benefit.

In response to these allegations, Assam's BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, deemed the political system of the JMM 'fake', and Union Minister Sanjay Seth called for an Election Commission investigation. They argue the discrepancies in age declarations signify intentional deception, insisting on accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

