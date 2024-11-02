Controversy Erupts Over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Age
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Jharkhand CM's wife, Kalpana Soren, for deflecting focus from the debate over Hemant Soren's age. The controversy has drawn accusations from BJP leaders, who claim discrepancies in Soren's age declarations amount to fraud, sparking political tensions in the state.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, of attempting to shift focus amid the ongoing debate concerning the chief minister's age. Chouhan's remarks come as Kalpana Soren claims the BJP is using the 'age controversy' as a tactic due to a lack of genuine issues.
Chouhan further criticized Hemant Soren, describing him as a 'magician' for supposedly aging seven years instead of five between 2019 and 2024. Chouhan emphasized the need for factual discussions and accused the JMM leaders of attempting to divert the discourse for their benefit.
In response to these allegations, Assam's BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, deemed the political system of the JMM 'fake', and Union Minister Sanjay Seth called for an Election Commission investigation. They argue the discrepancies in age declarations signify intentional deception, insisting on accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All options open for us: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha after Jharkhand CM's announcement of JMM, Cong contesting 70 of 81 assembly seats.
Disappointed over offer of Jharkhand assembly seats, decision by JMM, Congress unilateral: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
RJD identified 15 to 18 Jharkhand assembly seats where it can defeat BJP alone, says party leader Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
Constitution Under Siege: Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusations Against BJP
Navya Haridas: BJP's Shining Star in Wayanad By-election