Assam CM Sarma Defends BJP, Criticizes Congress's Financial Promises

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about the BJP. Sarma criticized Congress for alleged financial mismanagement in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, saying their promises are not aligned with budgetary realities.

The Assam CM emphasized that states under Congress rule suffer from halted development, as seen in Karnataka, and argued that only feasible promises should be made. Sarma welcomed Kharge's acknowledgment of these issues but stressed the need for realistic commitments.

In response to Kharge's condemnation of the BJP, Sarma defended Prime Minister Modi, suggesting that opposition criticism only solidifies public support for the Prime Minister. He advised opposition parties to refrain from targeting Modi, emphasizing that such attacks have consistently failed to diminish his popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)