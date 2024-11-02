Left Menu

Raj Thackeray's Son Enters Politics: MNS Challenges in Maharashtra Elections

Raj Thackeray's son, Amit, makes his political debut in Maharashtra's Dadar Mahim constituency. While MNS fields over 100 candidates across the state, they face competition from alliances including Shiv Sena and BJP. Eknath Shinde expresses confidence in Mahayuti's victory in the upcoming assembly election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 22:30 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Image Credit: ANI
Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, is set to make his political debut from the Dadar Mahim constituency. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has reaffirmed his support for their candidate, Sada Sarvankar. During previous elections, MNS allied with Mahayuti, but this time the party has fielded candidates in over 100 seats, positioning itself against both the ruling BJP and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed his relationship with the Thackerays and commented on Amit's political debut. When questioned about blessing Raj Thackeray's son, Eknath Shinde hinted at underlying strategic differences, noting prior support shared in Lok Sabha elections.

Shinde emphasized maintaining party workers' morale as crucial for electoral success, stating confidently that Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP Ajit Pawar's alliance, Mahayuti, will secure a majority victory in the assembly elections. The Mahim assembly constituency election landscape includes Amit Thackeray from MNS, Sada Sarvankar from Shiv Sena, and Mahesh Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT), with diverse voter demographics shaping the political battle. Elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

