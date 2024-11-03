Biden's Last Stand: Scranton Support for Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden, on the eve of a critical election, revisited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, lending his influence to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign. The event served as Biden's final campaign outing, as Harris positions herself against former President Donald Trump.

Biden addressed a group of union workers, a demographic with whom he shares a strong rapport, highlighting his pride in the administration's support for labor rights. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the Affordable Care Act and reiterated Harris's alignment with his vision for America.

The meeting was overshadowed by Biden's comment comparing political opponents to figures from his youth, a remark later clarified amid backlash. Nonetheless, his presence in Pennsylvania marks a pivotal move for Harris's campaign, underscoring the challenges and stakes of the upcoming election.

