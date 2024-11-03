Biden's Last Stand: Scranton Support for Kamala Harris
President Joe Biden returned to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for a final campaign stop supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. Addressing union workers, he emphasized his administration’s achievements and expressed hopes that Harris will continue the progress made. Biden's comments at the event stirred controversy, impacting Harris's campaign.
President Joe Biden, on the eve of a critical election, revisited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, lending his influence to Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign. The event served as Biden's final campaign outing, as Harris positions herself against former President Donald Trump.
Biden addressed a group of union workers, a demographic with whom he shares a strong rapport, highlighting his pride in the administration's support for labor rights. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the Affordable Care Act and reiterated Harris's alignment with his vision for America.
The meeting was overshadowed by Biden's comment comparing political opponents to figures from his youth, a remark later clarified amid backlash. Nonetheless, his presence in Pennsylvania marks a pivotal move for Harris's campaign, underscoring the challenges and stakes of the upcoming election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
