Political Rhetoric: Farmers' Waqf Notice Withdrawal Sparks Debate in Karnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council's Leader of Opposition, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directive to retract waqf notices to farmers, labeling it an election ploy. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized that despite the withdrawal order, waqf land status in the gazette remains unchanged, demanding a withdrawal of the 1974 gazette itself.

In contrast, Karnataka Congress leader Nagaraj Yadav supported Siddaramaiah's decision, accusing the BJP of politicizing the matter. Yadav assured that no new notices would be issued and existing ones would be rescinded, asserting that the Congress party aims to avoid societal divisions over caste, contrary to BJP's alleged tactics.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to revoke all notices sent over waqf land, ensuring no disruption for farmers. His statement followed a meeting with senior officials from relevant departments, addressing concerns about political exploitation of the issue by the JD(S) and BJP, urging public and bureaucratic caution to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)