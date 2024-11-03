Left Menu

Congress Challenges ECI's Dismissal of Haryana Poll Allegations

After the Election Commission of India dismissed Congress' allegations of election irregularities in Haryana, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal rejected their findings and hinted at pursuing legal action. The party submitted a counter-response to ECI's initial reply, criticizing the Commission's dismissive tone and self-exoneration.

The Election Commission of India has dismissed Congress' claims of irregularities in the Haryana elections, a move that the party's general secretary, KC Venugopal, has vehemently opposed. Venugopal announced Congress' intentions to explore legal avenues in response to what he deemed unacceptable findings by the Commission.

According to Venugopal, the letter submitted recently to the Election Commission underscored the party's dissatisfaction with the Commission's dismissal of their concerns. Highlighting the perceived inadequacies in ECI's reply, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his discontent on X, referring to the ECI's response to complaints from 20 Vidhan Sabha constituencies as a mere 'non-reply.'

Citing disingenuous patterns in the ECI's response, Congress highlighted that election grievances often arise during the Model Code of Conduct period. With no quick resolutions available, the party has criticized the Commission's approach, pointing out that these matters become moot without prompt intervention, leaving a lengthy legal process as the only recourse.

