Minister Slams Congress, Predicts BJP Victory in Assam Bye-Elections

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita criticizes Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over BJP's alleged decline, asserting BJP's strength in Assam's previous elections. Asserts BJP will win upcoming bye-elections in Assam's Behali constituency. Bye-elections scheduled for November 13, with Union Minister actively campaigning for BJP candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:15 IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, fired shots at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday, challenging his remarks against the BJP. Margherita questioned, 'Who is the Prime Minister of India, Rahul Gandhi-Robert Vadra or mass leader Narendra Modi?'

Gogoi had previously stated that the BJP's decline began in Jorhat during the last Lok Sabha elections and that this trend would continue in the upcoming bye-elections in the Behali assembly constituency of Assam's Biswanath district. Margherita countered by highlighting the BJP-led coalition's triumph in the last polls, where they secured 11 seats compared to Congress's 3 in Assam.

Amidst ongoing preparations for the bye-elections on November 13, Margherita conveyed strong confidence in BJP and its allies winning all five contested seats, emphasizing their campaign efforts in Behali, alongside Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.

(With inputs from agencies.)

