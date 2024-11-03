Soren Promises Increased Rations and Pensions in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to enhance social welfare benefits if his JMM-led alliance secures re-election. He promised an increase in monthly rations from 5 kg to 7 kg per person under the public distribution system.

Soren criticized the BJP’s previous tenure, accusing them of voiding 11 lakh ration cards and three lakh pensions, which he claims led to hunger-related deaths among tribal and Dalit communities.

He further promised to extend benefits to an additional 10 lakh people and increase pension amounts. Women would receive Rs 2,500 per month, and children would get fruits and eggs at Anganwadi centers. Elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

