Soren Promises Increased Rations and Pensions in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, pledges to boost rations from 5 kg to 7 kg per person under the PDS and increase pensions if re-elected. He blames the BJP for canceling ration cards and pensions, causing hunger deaths. Elections are set for mid-November.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to enhance social welfare benefits if his JMM-led alliance secures re-election. He promised an increase in monthly rations from 5 kg to 7 kg per person under the public distribution system.
Soren criticized the BJP’s previous tenure, accusing them of voiding 11 lakh ration cards and three lakh pensions, which he claims led to hunger-related deaths among tribal and Dalit communities.
He further promised to extend benefits to an additional 10 lakh people and increase pension amounts. Women would receive Rs 2,500 per month, and children would get fruits and eggs at Anganwadi centers. Elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All options open for us: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha after Jharkhand CM's announcement of JMM, Cong contesting 70 of 81 assembly seats.
Disappointed over offer of Jharkhand assembly seats, decision by JMM, Congress unilateral: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
RJD identified 15 to 18 Jharkhand assembly seats where it can defeat BJP alone, says party leader Manoj Kumar Jha in Ranchi.
Constitution Under Siege: Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusations Against BJP
Navya Haridas: BJP's Shining Star in Wayanad By-election