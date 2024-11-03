Left Menu

Soren Promises Increased Rations and Pensions in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, pledges to boost rations from 5 kg to 7 kg per person under the PDS and increase pensions if re-elected. He blames the BJP for canceling ration cards and pensions, causing hunger deaths. Elections are set for mid-November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 11:03 IST
Soren Promises Increased Rations and Pensions in Jharkhand
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to enhance social welfare benefits if his JMM-led alliance secures re-election. He promised an increase in monthly rations from 5 kg to 7 kg per person under the public distribution system.

Soren criticized the BJP’s previous tenure, accusing them of voiding 11 lakh ration cards and three lakh pensions, which he claims led to hunger-related deaths among tribal and Dalit communities.

He further promised to extend benefits to an additional 10 lakh people and increase pension amounts. Women would receive Rs 2,500 per month, and children would get fruits and eggs at Anganwadi centers. Elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

