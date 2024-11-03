Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Assembly Elections Amidst Bhai Dooj Celebrations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches his assembly election campaign in Mumbai during Bhai Dooj. He will rally for Shiv Sena candidates in Kurla East and Andheri East. The election sees Mahayuti alliance against Maha Vikas Aghadi for 288 seats as PM Modi plans rallies across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:20 IST
Maharashtra Gears Up for Assembly Elections Amidst Bhai Dooj Celebrations
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to inaugurate his assembly election campaign in Mumbai on Bhai Dooj, a festive occasion, signaling the onset of a politically charged period. According to party insiders, Shinde is expected to deliver speeches at two distinct campaign gatherings marking this festive day.

The rallies, supporting Shiv Sena candidates, will first take place in Kurla East for Mangesh Kudalkar, followed by a second event in Andheri East endorsing Murji Patel. Both the Mahayuti ruling alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes factions led by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress, are escalating their election efforts across Maharashtra's 288 assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, a part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition along with Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, is also intensifying its campaign efforts. BJP has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to address 11 rallies throughout Maharashtra between November 8 and 14, building momentum leading up to the November 20 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

