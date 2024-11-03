Maharashtra Gears Up for Assembly Elections Amidst Bhai Dooj Celebrations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to inaugurate his assembly election campaign in Mumbai on Bhai Dooj, a festive occasion, signaling the onset of a politically charged period. According to party insiders, Shinde is expected to deliver speeches at two distinct campaign gatherings marking this festive day.

The rallies, supporting Shiv Sena candidates, will first take place in Kurla East for Mangesh Kudalkar, followed by a second event in Andheri East endorsing Murji Patel. Both the Mahayuti ruling alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes factions led by Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and the Congress, are escalating their election efforts across Maharashtra's 288 assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, a part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition along with Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, is also intensifying its campaign efforts. BJP has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to address 11 rallies throughout Maharashtra between November 8 and 14, building momentum leading up to the November 20 elections.

