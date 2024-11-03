Priyanka Gandhi Eyes Victory in Wayanad Bypolls

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed displayed confidence as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi launched her campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The bypolls are set for November 13.

Shama Mohamed, speaking to ANI, asserted a solid belief that Gandhi would secure victory with over 500,000 votes, capturing enthusiasm from Wayanad voters across various political affiliations, including BJP and CPM supporters. Her campaigning experience, spanning three decades, was cited as a key strength.

Priyanka Gandhi, contesting from the Congress bastion of Wayanad, faces competition from BJP's Navya Haridas and Left's Sathyan Mokeri. The by-election follows Rahul Gandhi's move to Raebareli. Voting in 47 assembly seats across 15 states will coincide with Wayanad's polls.

