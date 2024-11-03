Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government in Wayanad Rally

In a fiery address at a rally in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, launched a scathing attack on the Modi-led central government. She accused the administration of favoring the interests of large businesses over the welfare of citizens.

Gandhi Vadra alleged that the current government's sole agenda is to cling to power by sowing hatred and dividing people, while also undermining democratic institutions. She commended the people of Wayanad for their commitment to justice and opposition to oppression.

Highlighting the district's historical legacy of resistance led by figures like Pazhassi Raja, Gandhi Vadra applauded Wayanad's continued support for her brother, Rahul Gandhi. The upcoming bypolls see her contesting as a candidate of the United Democratic Front, following Rahul Gandhi's vacating of the Wayanad seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)