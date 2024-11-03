Karnataka Waqf Notice Row: A Political Tug of War

In Karnataka, a political storm brews as Congress leader and state minister Priyank Kharge criticizes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing the controversy surrounding Waqf Board notices to farmers. Speaking to ANI, Kharge described the allegations as 'politically motivated' and questioned BJP's past actions regarding the Waqf Board during their governance.

On November 2, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to promptly retract notices sent to farmers over Waqf land disputes, ensuring no disruption to their livelihoods. This decision followed a high-level assembly of senior officials from the Revenue Department, Minority Welfare Department, and the Waqf Board, as reported by the Chief Minister's Office.

Kharge linked the BJP's claims to the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, suggesting the issue would dissolve post-elections. The BJP had accused the Waqf Board of encroaching on farmers' land, sparking political tensions. Meanwhile, Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy dismissed Siddaramaiah's directive as mere election strategy, urging a repeal of the 1974 gazette for real impact. Congress leader Nagaraj Yadav defended Siddaramaiah, blaming the BJP for politicizing the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)