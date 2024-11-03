Ajit Pawar Appeals for Baramati Support in State Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently called upon the residents of Baramati to support him in the upcoming state elections, similar to how they supported Supriya Sule, his cousin, in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He referenced the satisfaction of his uncle, Sharad Pawar, as a motivation for this appeal.

Ajit Pawar, an NCP leader, emphasized his dedication to resolving Baramati's water supply issues, claiming he overlooked regulations to ensure the availability of water for the residents. This effort, Pawar stated, required bypassing several rules to provide relief to the local populace.

The political climate in Baramati is charged as Ajit Pawar contests the state polls against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar. The division within the NCP, marked by Ajit Pawar's alignment with the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, underscores the high-profile electoral battle in the region.

