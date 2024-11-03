Political Strategies: Ajit Pawar's Rising Influence in Maharashtra

With the Maharashtra assembly elections looming, the state's political climate is charged with anticipation and speculations. Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and leader of a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to emerge as a crucial player following the November 20 polls. Former minister Nawab Malik, a candidate from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, has highlighted the unpredictable nature of political alliances in the state.

Malik, who faces accusations of money laundering, is pitted against strong opponents, including the sitting MLA Abu Asim Azmi. Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest, Malik remains confident of his electoral prospects, emphasizing local support and criticism of his rivals' political affiliations. His daughter, Sana Malik, is also contesting in another Mumbai constituency, further complicating the political narrative.

In the broader electoral battle, Ajit Pawar's influence is anticipated to grow, particularly after his strategic realignment within the NCP. As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, the November polls are set to redraw Maharashtra's political boundaries. The outcome of these elections will not only redefine local politics but potentially reshape the national political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)