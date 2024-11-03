Left Menu

Political Strategies: Ajit Pawar's Rising Influence in Maharashtra

The upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls promise a dynamic political landscape, with Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader, set to play a pivotal role. The political scene is marked by shifting alliances and speculations, with figures like Nawab Malik and Sharad Pawar navigating expected neck-and-neck contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:20 IST
Political Strategies: Ajit Pawar's Rising Influence in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

With the Maharashtra assembly elections looming, the state's political climate is charged with anticipation and speculations. Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and leader of a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to emerge as a crucial player following the November 20 polls. Former minister Nawab Malik, a candidate from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, has highlighted the unpredictable nature of political alliances in the state.

Malik, who faces accusations of money laundering, is pitted against strong opponents, including the sitting MLA Abu Asim Azmi. Despite the controversy surrounding his arrest, Malik remains confident of his electoral prospects, emphasizing local support and criticism of his rivals' political affiliations. His daughter, Sana Malik, is also contesting in another Mumbai constituency, further complicating the political narrative.

In the broader electoral battle, Ajit Pawar's influence is anticipated to grow, particularly after his strategic realignment within the NCP. As alliances shift and loyalties are tested, the November polls are set to redraw Maharashtra's political boundaries. The outcome of these elections will not only redefine local politics but potentially reshape the national political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024